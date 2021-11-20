Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a good game for the neutral, but we're a bit disappointed.

"I think there was some space to score a couple more goals but then the chance they created at the end, it could have gone their way.

"It was a really difficult game for us. They're a strong team and they're dangerous from set-pieces and we didn't manage those situations really well.

"It's still a big part of the game we need to improve because set-pieces are massive in the modern game and we need to spend more and work on that.

"We showed character and personality and created chances, maybe at times we didn't make the best decision to be more effective in creating more chances, but we're improving and getting better."