Can Lage find the sweet spot between styles?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Footballers, their managers and attendant reporters often chatter on about teams “deserving” a particular result, but Wolves’ season so far reminds us that the outcome often doesn’t reflect the general flow of the match.

Wolves have won three of their last four games, but only occasionally during those victories did they demonstrate the attacking flair seen in their first three games.

Bruno Lage might have spent some of the last fortnight looking for the sweet spot in between these styles, but in the end the deciding factor in whether Wolves settle in the upper or lower half of the Premier League midfield will be whether they can convert chances more regularly.

That being so, Wolves fans will have been cheered over the last fortnight by the deft manner in which their new hero, Hwang Hee-Chan, converted two deluxe through-balls from Raul Jimenez to beat Newcastle.

Hwang has made a lot of friends since his arrival, not only with three goals, but a generally buccaneering approach. Assuming he’s selected again, that might make him a central figure in what ought to be a pepped-up derby atmosphere anyway.

For the last two league games Hwang has edged ahead of Adama Traore for a starting place; Traore revisits his first English club this weekend, where his raw talent was only rarely glimpsed. With Francisco Trincao unavailable, perhaps they will start together for the first time, which would be in keeping with Lage’s preferred go-get-‘em style of play.