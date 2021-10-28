Pearce heaps praise on Johnson

Ben Johnson has won praise from West Ham coach Stuart Pearce for his role in a Carabao Cup win that saw him maintain an impressive record this season.

Right-back Johnson, 21, played in the Hammers shootout victory over Manchester City after Wednesday's tie ended 0-0.

The result means the team are yet to concede in the six games he has started this season.

Former England and West Ham full-back Pearce said: "The most important thing about Ben is whenever you pass him or meet him first thing in the morning, he's got a smile on his face. He takes in all the knowledge you can pass on to him.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy.

"I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."