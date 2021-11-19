Questions for Lage on Traore, transfers & tough fixtures to come

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

What may have been a thoughtful fortnight for Bruno Lage is ending, and he can now address a run of games that appears more challenging than the set before the international break.

Wolves prospered in terms of league position in that spell, with perhaps a more generous harvest of points than their general performances implied.

But though the difficulty level may arguably be about to change, the immediate questions stay the same, and perhaps Lage will be able to hint on any new thoughts he may have had about them.

Inevitably, Adama Traore’s name is likely to come up, as Wolves’ most explosive runner was used more sparingly in recent weeks and made little impression when he was involved; his contract status, rightly or wrongly, remains a source of regular intrigue.

As the weeks pass, plans for the transfer window also come into sharper focus, although after some of his comments in August led, unwittingly, to a level of expectation among supporters that wasn’t met, it would be no surprise if Lage passes on that topic.

With West Ham tomorrow and Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal among those to come before the window opens, he has more immediate priorities in any case.