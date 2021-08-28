Man City 5-0 Arsenal: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told to BBC MOTD: "The first time we arrived in the Arsenal half we scored. We had problems in the first 15-20 minutes in our build up play. After 2-0 and sending off, the game is completely different.

"We are still in the process of improving - like I said to the players after the game. It was nice winning today but we have to be better."

On Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "He knows how I love him. In the two or three years he was here he was important to what we built.

"I know his awareness as a manager and as a leader, the moment everyone is back he will do an excellent job. I know this because I know him, I know the job he can do."