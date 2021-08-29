Wolves v Man Utd - confirmed teams
- Published
Wolves are seeking their first points - and first goals - under Bruno Lage after back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Leicester and Tottenham.
The Wolves boss sticks with the same XI that started against Spurs seven days ago.
Winger Daniel Podence is on the bench and could make his first league appearance of the season.
Raphael Varane makes his Manchester United debut while Jadon Sancho makes his first start.
France World Cup winning defender Varane starts following his £34m move from Real Madrid.
Sancho has made two brief substitute appearances since his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes in total as Daniel James also returns to the starting line-up. Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial all drop to the bench. Edinson Cavani is also on the bench.