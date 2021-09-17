Transfer news: Barca want Pogba on a free
- Published
Barcelona are still hopeful of bringing in Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer if the 28-year-old midfielder decides against signing a new contract at Manchester United, though they would be likely to face competition from Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external
However, Pogba is said to be more comfortable with the idea of staying at United after being impressed by the club's summer signings. (Sky Sports), external