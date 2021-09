Brighton's Ben White has not been included in England's final squad for this summer's European Championship.

White was one of four uncapped players named in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad last week - but he is one of those to miss out on the tournament.

White, who made 36 Premier League appearances in his first top-flight season, has not yet represented his country at any level.

Who's in and who's out?

