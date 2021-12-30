New Year's Day will mark exactly two years since David Moyes stood on the touchline to start his second spell in charge of West Ham.

The Hammers were in 17th place, one point off the relegation zone after losing four games on the spin, when Moyes took over from Manuel Pellegrini.

Now sitting fifth and competing in Europe, Moyes says he's "only at the start of the journey".

"I felt I could bring to West Ham an idea of how you build a football club and grow it. I think for us to try and remain consistent - finishing certainly in the top half of the league - would be a step in the right direction," he said.

"What makes me most happy is I think there are people talking about the club more than they have in the past. That's mainly down to the players - the young players, the players we've brought in - and we have more international players than we've had in my time at West Ham.

"I'm learning all the time and trying to get better at what I do. I want to try and improve the style but ultimately the big thing I want to do is try and win as many games as I can.

"If you stand still, you'll fall back and we've got a support who are enjoying watching the team, which means you're probably doing something right."