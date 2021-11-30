Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira speaking to Match of the Day: "It happened on the other side a couple of games ago and we have to deal with it, outside of the situation at the end we are a little bit disappointed, we should create a little bit more chances and didn't make the right decisions.

"I really believe we were the better team tonight. We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we just have to analyse how we create chances and how we can improve our last pass and work in the final 30 yards. We had the best chances in the final 10/15 minutes and didn't take it, so you leave the door open.

"The details make a difference, and the detail today is we didn't score that first goal and got punished. We knew the season would be long and we would have some ups and downs. It is important to stick together and work even harder. We showed some positives."