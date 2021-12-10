Brentford 2-1 Watford - Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: "It's crazy. This is what football is all about, these are the moments we are working so hard to try and achieve.

"We have quite a lot of injuries, we are playing players out of position, and we go in there and we just attack. We didn't settle for a draw. Unbelievable mentality from the team. Not everything was beautiful but we kept trying to play.

"It's an unbelievable performance and getting three points with the injuries and Covid cases, we equalise in the 87th minute and still go for the win, that's crazy."