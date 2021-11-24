Ryan Sessegnon says he “has to look forward” after finding his way back into the Spurs first team under Antonio Conte.

The full-back signed from Fulham in August 2019 but has struggled for form and fitness and says he has spoken to a psychologist about his lack of playing time.

“It’s been stop-start since I joined the club,” he said before Thursday's Europa Conference League Game against NS Mura. “It’s been tough and people close to me know much it has affected my confidence.

“It never crossed my mind to leave permanently, but I had to go out on loan and I got a little bit of help one-on-one with a psychologist, which was good.

“That is behind me now and [Conte’s arrival] has been massive for me to kick-start my career.

“The coach is a winner, he wants me to be positive and express myself.”

Conte confirmed Sessegnon was in his plans for the game and said he had been impressed by the former England U21 international.

“Ryan has great potential,” he said. "He is a talented player with great space for improvement. I can’t wait to see his performance."