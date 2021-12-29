Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich: The pick of the stats

Crystal Palace have lost just once and scored 18 goals in their 10 Premier League home games under Patrick Vieira (17 points), after losing five and scoring just nine times in the 10 before that (11 points).

Norwich have scored just eight goals in their 19 Premier League games this season, the joint-lowest tally in a top-flight season after 19 games alongside Leicester City in 1977-78.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2013-14, Palace have seen 12.4% of their goals in the competition come via penalties (45/364), the biggest proportion of any side in that time (min. 38 games).