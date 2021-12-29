BBC Sport

Guardiola on Bees, KDB & injuries

Published

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has previewed the Premier League leaders' trip to Brentford on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from what he had to say:

  • Kyle Walker is not fit to return to the squad after missing the past several games and John Stones also remains out injured.

  • With tough fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea following the Brentford game in a packed winter schedule, Guardiola says that is why the Premier League "is the most satisfying competition if you are able to win it".

  • He adds: "You play against all the big teams in different circumstances and you have to solve it."

  • The Spaniard says playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is virtually back to 100% after his recent return from a long injury lay-off and that he "played exceptionally well" in the 6-3 Boxing Day win over Leicester.

  • The City boss added that De Bruyne "has something unique in the world" and is "a fighter and a guy who creates goals and assists".

  • Guardiola praised Brentford's adaptation to life in the top flight, adding: "They made an incredible start. The game against Chelsea – WOW. They lost but were incredible. The draw with Liverpool, they beat Arsenal. They are a top team."

  • On being one of the few teams across the country not to see a game postponed due to Covid, he adds: "We follow the protocols. We have played all the games and hopefully we can in the future but we don’t know."