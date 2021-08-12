What are the Covid-19 protocols for Liverpool fans?

Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at Anfield this season?

- All supporters are being encouraged to have a Covid-19 test at least 24 hours prior to kick-off.

- During pre-season, the club trialled a new stadium entry process, using digital technology only and 'Print@Home' tickets. The change has been introduced to "increase safety at football stadiums and reduce physical contact through tickets".

- Kick-off was delayed at both pre-season games held at Anfield due to "supporter entry rates being slower than usual".

- The club has published a matchday checklist for fans returning Anfield and committed to updating supporters on any further changes ahead of their first home fixture on Saturday 21 August.

