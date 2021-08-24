Shane Duffy: I was surprised to see him leave Brighton for Celtic on loan last season and even more surprised to see him return. Duffy reunites with Lewis Dunk in a defence in which they have forged a formidable partnership over the years.

Yves Bissouma: I've had my eye on him for some time now and with every touch of the ball he seems to get better. I dare say he might have made my team of the week on more occasions had he been playing for a more fashionable side.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week