Most exciting Premier League signings: Van Dijk to Liverpool

With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings.

Virgil van Dijk - Southampton to Liverpool (2018)

Jurgen Klopp was halfway through his second full season at Liverpool and his problem was clear. If he was to take the club where he wanted, he needed a stronger defence.

Funded by the £140m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona a couple of weeks later, the Reds announced the capture of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75m. It appeared they had found the perfect solution to their issues at the back and everyone soon took them seriously.

Scoffs of derision met news of the price tag, but the Dutchman instantly set about proving his worth, helping Liverpool to two Champions League finals, one of which they won, and a first league crown in 30 years. His absence through injury was also a clear factor in their struggles in defending the title last season.

