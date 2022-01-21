Brentford are looking to secure the league double over Wolves for the first time since 2015-16, though this is just the third different campaign in which they’ve met since then.

Wolves have failed to score in three of their past four away league games against Brentford (W1 D1 L2), having found the net in each of their previous eight such visits before this.

Brentford have won just one of their nine Premier League games on a Saturday this season (D4 L4), while they’re winless in their four such games at the Brentford Community Stadium so far (D1 L3).