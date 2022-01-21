Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before their trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Klopp said there were plenty of "happy faces" following their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final: "A lot of happy faces in the stadium, the dressing room too. The music was loud, the boys really wanted it and we are happy about it."

He stated, however, that it was important his side kept their focus and were back in their usual mood for Sunday: "Palace away do not give you presents so we have to be in a fighting mood. We will be - we are not kids who will celebrate it for four weeks."

Klopp was also full of praise for Sunday's hosts, saying that they have improved under Patrick Vieira and were "unlucky in some results".

There was also praise reserved for a number of individuals, not least Thursday's matchwinner Diogo Jota: "Diogo is an impressive person, a really grown-up mature young man. He loves football, training, he was in the middle of the team after three or four weeks so he needed no time adapting."

