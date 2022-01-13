Potter hopeful Bissouma will stay

Graham Potter is confident Yves Bissouma will stay at Brighton despite recent speculation - but says you never know what will happen in the transfer window.

Bissouma, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali, has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United, but Potter doesn't believe the rumours will affect the midfielder's form.

"Players at this level know that at this time of year there is speculation and things in newspapers," he said.

"It’s part of what they have to deal with and they know they have to focus on their football and let all the other stuff take care of itself.

"There are lots of ifs and buts. I’m confident. I think Yves is enjoying his football here but with the transfer window you never know.

"It doesn’t matter what I say. We have to adapt - which we do, which we have done. You have to plan for things you can’t necessarily foresee. We’re in a good place but we’ll see."