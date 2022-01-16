Confirmed team news: West Ham v Leeds

Daniel James and Pascal Struijk come into the Leeds side as Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes from their last Premier League outing.

Patrick Bamford is not in the squad despite recovering from injury.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Rodrigo, Bate, Hjelde, McKinstry, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.