West Ham 2-0 Norwich: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to BBC Sport: "I felt we had lot of ball and lot of domination. We thoroughly deserved the victory but it wasn't easy.

"His [Jarrod Bowen's] all-round play is improving. He has been great for us and has got goals and assists in him."

On moving fourth: "We have to try and keep it going. I don't think being fourth this moment in time means an awful lot apart from showing we have been consistent.

"As long as we are around the mix and European places, that will be really good but if we can hang on the coat tails of teams above that is what we will try and do."