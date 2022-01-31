'Good to see Aarons staying' - your views on Norwich's transfer window

David: Should let Cantwell go elsewhere as he obviously doesn't want to be at Carrow Road. There's no money in the kitty so transfers in are unlikely and it's good to see Max Aarons staying. With young players starting to show some form and injured players on the way back, maybe Dean Smith was right about Norwich having good window.

Andrew: Pathetic comes to mind. We have turned into the joke team in the Premier League. All the fans want is a chance to prove we are good enough to stay in the league. It would only take two or three players in the right place. So, come on Norwich City, prove to your supporters you care about our club.

Chris: Definitely a defensive midfielder, someone who can win the ball back and get the midfield firing on all cylinders. Up front is tough as Adam Idah is playing well, he needs to keep it up but we do need an experienced player up there.

