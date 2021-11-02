Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte adds to the list of high-profile coaches now working in the Premier League.

His duels with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in particular will be fascinating.

The speed with which this deal was done underlines the commitment managing director Fabio Paratici has to this working out and whilst the option of an extension to Conte's 18-month contract was expected, it does suggest an element of long-term planning.

In Premier League terms, the ride starts at Everton on Sunday - but before that, Tottenham have a European Conference League game with Vitesse on Thursday.