Tottenham v Leeds: What does the form show?

Only Norwich (five) have scored fewer Premier League goals than Tottenham this season (nine). Spurs have failed to score in each of their past three league games, last going four without a goal in August/September 2006 under Martin Jol.

Tottenham haven’t had a shot on target in either of their past two Premier League games, with their last such attempt coming in the 44th minute of their defeat at West Ham. Since Opta has detailed shot data (2003-04), no side has ever failed to have a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games.