Tottenham v Leeds: What does the form show?
Only Norwich (five) have scored fewer Premier League goals than Tottenham this season (nine). Spurs have failed to score in each of their past three league games, last going four without a goal in August/September 2006 under Martin Jol.
Tottenham haven’t had a shot on target in either of their past two Premier League games, with their last such attempt coming in the 44th minute of their defeat at West Ham. Since Opta has detailed shot data (2003-04), no side has ever failed to have a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games.
Only four clubs (Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham) scored at least three goals in more different Premier League games than Leeds last season (10). However, the Whites are one of just five sides yet to score more than twice in a Premier League game this term (along with Brighton, Newcastle, Norwich and Southampton).