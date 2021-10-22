Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

‘Anything is possible’ was the message from Albion head coach Graham Potter when asked about the chances of maintaining their fine start to the season.

But the Seagulls’ top six credentials will be tested over the next two Premier League games. Brighton travel to Liverpool next weekend but the visit of champions Manchester City on Saturday is undoubtedly their biggest test so far.

It is the first time they have played one of the other top seven sides this season and the match has added spice after the Seagulls’ 3-2 win in the corresponding fixture last season.

Pep Guardiola was unhappy at Potter’s celebration after the first goal, for which he later apologised. But only time will tell if he receives the 'cuddle' he is hoping for from the Spaniard.

Guardiola has stated Potter is the best English manager in the country but will be determined not to be upstaged by the new kid on the block.

Both managers have plenty of options at their disposal but City’s array of attacking stars may prove too much for Albion, despite the fact they have kept two clean sheets in the last two games. And only Chelsea and City themselves have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season.

Potter said preparing for the champions involved ‘a lot of head scratching’. If the product of that is another unlikely win, he may be more controlled on the sidelines but it would undoubtedly be another big feather in his cap.