Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s home game against Manchester City on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Here are the key points from the Seagulls boss:

Adam Webster has been training this week and there is an outside chance he will be involved. Everyone else apart from Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate is available.

Tariq Lamptey has responded well after getting 30 minutes against Norwich last week, but has "a lot of work to do". "We just need to keep helping him get him back to the Tarim Lamptey we know".

Scoring more goals - Brighton have managed eight in eight league games so far, but only conceded five, the third best in the league - is "always something you can improve".

In Brighton's 3-2 win over City last season, his was a "poor reaction to the first goal", leading to a touchline dispute with Pep Guardiola. "I’ll shake his hand and he’ll hopefully give me a cuddle," he says.

He believes City "have taken another step forward" this season. "How do we prepare? A lot of head scratching".

