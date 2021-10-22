Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: “The way we started the game and the way we continued [were good]. We attacked them really aggressively, we won every duel. We were creative, a threat. I’m proud of the team, they played really well.

“This is how we have to play. This is when we are good, when we play with real desire, real commitment and can have clear ideas of how to attack them.

“We are closer together as a team. Our decisions were good. We have good players.”

On only leading 1-0 despite having loads of chances: “That was the worry. That [second] goal was really helpful. We deserved many more. Villa are a really good side. When they had a little bit of the ball in your half they can cause problems.”

On talented youngsters: “This is what you get. They can get you the level, they need the consistency. That comes with experience and maturity. It has to happen now. They showed they can do it tonight.

“It was really impressive what they did, especially Nuno Tavares. This was his first start. To play with courage, credit to the boy.

“We reviewed the Crystal Palace game, how we started and why we weren’t consistent in the game. We put it right today.”

On the penalty award: “This is why VAR is good. The ref can’t see it. VAR overturned.”