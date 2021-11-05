Vieira on Zaha, Eze's return and Wolves
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Wolves.
Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:
Vieira was surprised about comments on Wilfried Zaha's commitment to international football because "he made it clear how much he loves playing for Ivory Coast and how proud he would be to go to the World Cup";
He is hoping Eberechi Eze is available soon and says the midfielder is "feeling really good" after playing 60 minutes with the under-23s, but needs to "complete a 90 minutes before we take him into consideration";
In other team news, "everybody is feeling well" and Nathan Ferguson will take part in some of the exercises with the first team next week;
Asked about Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi not being in the England squad, Vieira said "they know they didn't achieve what they want to" but there is still a long way to go and the Frenchman believes "they will one day make it";
Wolves are "well organised" and "strong physically" so this game will be as difficult as any other in the Premier League. Vieira added: "They are a couple of years in front of us when you look at their team."