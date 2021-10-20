Have your say on special phone-in from 18:00 BST
- Published
Skip twitter post
Newcastle United confirm Steve Bruce has left the club by mutual consent.— Matthew Raisbeck (@raisbeck10) October 20, 2021
Graeme Jones will take charge on an interim basis, and #NUFC say the process of recruiting a new head coach is under way.
Have your say on a special #totalsport phone-in on @bbcnewcastle at 18:00 pic.twitter.com/gGIqHgFf68
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post