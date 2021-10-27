George Cummins, BBC Sport

Harry Winks has been left at home for Tottenham’s Carabao Cup tie with Burnley on Wednesday.

The midfielder hasn’t featured since his comments about a lack of minutes under Nuno Espirito Santo after the defeat by Vitesse in the Europa Conference League last week.

“We are meant to be a team. It’s meant to be competition. It’s meant to be competitive,” said the Spurs academy graduate.

“Everybody should be fighting for games and it's difficult. We want to win for Tottenham, to win games and pull in the same direction. But when you are not playing regularly, it’s difficult to get that confidence as a team.”

Winks, who is not injured, was also absent from the Tottenham squad for Sunday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham.