Dean Smith has been appointed as the new Norwich head coach and the former Aston Villa boss is clearly excited by his latest challenge.

"It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League," Smith said.

"Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over the last four and a half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig [Shakespeare] to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

"I was brought up in an era when Norwich were competing in Europe – I remember those times well and whenever I’ve visited Carrow Road and Norwich you can really sense the connection between the fans, staff and players. Together, we all have to make Carrow Road a really tough place for visiting teams.

"From the age of 16 I’ve been working in football. I think in that time I’ve had four months out and didn’t enjoy it. It’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.

"I’ve always worked to improve and develop players – with that obviously comes improved performances. I was really impressed with the idea, structure and vision that is already in place at the club."