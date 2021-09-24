Team news: Leeds v West Ham

Patrick Bamford has an ankle injury and is among up to seven Leeds players who could be unavailable on Saturday.

Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and the suspended Pascal Struijk are also definitely out, while Raphinha, Luke Ayling and Jack Harrison are doubts.

West Ham are without full-back Ryan Fredericks, who sustained a groin injury during the Carabao Cup win over Manchester United.

Michail Antonio served a one-match ban last weekend and returns to the squad.

Who makes your Leeds team this weekend?

Pick and share your West Ham XI