Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Monday's Premier League match at home to Brighton.

Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace manager:

He is pleased with Odsonne Edouard’s progress: “When you’re moving to a different country and the Premier League, you need time to adapt yourself. He’s physically and mentally ready to start”;

Jeffrey Schlupp will be in Monday’s squad after re-joining the team in training at the end of last week;

The Palace boss is looking forward to the rivalry on Monday between Crystal Palace and Brighton, saying it is important for everyone in the football club: “I look at the documentary the football club made, and I fully understand now the rivalry between the two clubs”;

He says it is vital his players “control the emotion and focus on the way we want to play with the determination and the aggression to play a complete game”;

Vieira says Brighton are a team “who are playing at the moment with a lot of confidence,” and they have individual quality in the likes of Neal Maupay – “a really clinical number nine."

