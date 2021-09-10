Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Newcastle badly need a win, but Old Trafford, on the day Ronaldo makes his return, is not the time or place for them to get it.

There is no doubt Ronaldo's arrival has improved Manchester United. In terms of what he brings to the team, well, he won't be chasing full-backs down, will he?

It will be a case of 'you stay up there, we will get the ball to you'. It is pretty basic, but why wouldn't you do that with Ronaldo in your side, when he is so good in the air?

If he gets the service you'd expect him to from the players behind him, he is going to score plenty - and he'll probably be taking every penalty, free-kick and even the throw-ins and goal-kicks too.

Justin's prediction: Given Ronaldo's history and how he always marks every occasion by doing something special, I am expecting a goal from him and a win for Manchester United, helped by the fact Newcastle do not seem to be at their best right now. 3-0

