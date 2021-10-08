Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United football director John Murtough says the club must not "get distracted by what is said on social media" and stick to its long-term strategy.

United went into the international break after a disappointing run of home results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won one game out of four at Old Trafford, an injury-time success against Villarreal in the Champions League. They were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by West Ham and collected a single point from Premier League games against Aston Villa and Everton.

“The Premier League is one of most competitive leagues in the world but we are 100% up for that challenge,” said Murtough, speaking at a Fans' Forum on 24 September, the day after the West Ham game.

“We believe that we've got the talent and the character within the squad to succeed. We need to keep control, don't get carried away, don't deviate from our plan. Ole and the staff are very focused on that. Don't get distracted by what's said on social media, which can sometimes create fervour and hysteria."

Murtough was appointed to his new role in March. He works extensively with former United midfielder Darren Fletcher on player recruitment.

And while questions have been raised over the size of United’s squad following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Murtough says there is a long-term plan to ensure the club remain competitive.

“Squad development is never ending and constantly evolving," he added.

"The manager always has a key role in everything that we do on player recruitment. We're sitting with Ole and we're talking about future plans in terms of where the squad will go and how we think it will develop.”