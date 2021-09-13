Harsh lesson for Frank's men

Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Conceding a last minute winner to Brighton and Hove Albion was probably a harsh lesson for Brentford that the Premier League is no place for not taking your chances, or being more clinical with opportunities that arise.

Thomas Frank said after the game that in truth it was probably a 0-0 match with neither goalkeeper overly tested, but one moment of quality from Leandro Trossard made a huge impact and again proved small margins are critical in the top flight.

The Bees have so far this season looked defensively solid and structured and have only conceded two goals in four games, although those strikes from Aston Villa and Brighton have effectively reduced the points haul by three.

But the next stage of the top flight development will be to be ruthless at the other end of the pitch and cancel out any need for fans to discuss the “ifs” and “maybes”.