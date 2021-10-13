BBC Sport

Leicester v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Leicester won their last league meeting with Manchester United 2-1 in May – they’ve not won consecutive league games against the Red Devils since September 1973.

  • United have lost just one of their 15 Premier League away games against Leicester (nine wins, five draws), going down 5-3 in September 2014 under Louis van Gaal. However, they did lose 3-1 at King Power Stadium in the FA Cup last season.

  • Meanwhile, Leicester are looking to win three consecutive meetings with Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since November 1901.