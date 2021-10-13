Leicester v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Leicester won their last league meeting with Manchester United 2-1 in May – they’ve not won consecutive league games against the Red Devils since September 1973.
United have lost just one of their 15 Premier League away games against Leicester (nine wins, five draws), going down 5-3 in September 2014 under Louis van Gaal. However, they did lose 3-1 at King Power Stadium in the FA Cup last season.
Meanwhile, Leicester are looking to win three consecutive meetings with Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since November 1901.