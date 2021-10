Tottenham are eyeing 28-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata as a possible replacement for England's Harry Kane, 28. Morata is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

England captain Kane "loves Tottenham" and will lead the club's "rebuild", according to Spurs' transfer chief Fabio Paratici. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are being linked with trying to sign American midfielder Weston McKennie, 23, and 21-year-old Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus. (Calciomercato, via Teamtalk), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column