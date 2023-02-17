Kettlewell on interim reign, 'continuity' & no job talks

Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell’s Premiership game with Hearts on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Fir Park interim boss:

  • Kettlewell has been told by the board he will remain in charge for Sunday’s match.

  • He says “players are a creature of habit” and the announcement provides a “very short-term level of continuity”.

  • There has been no "official decision" on what happens after the weekend.

  • While Motherwell are reported to have interviewed Ian Holloway and Grant McCann for the managerial vacancy, Kettlewell has had no such talks: “I have been pretty busy preparing the team. I am not expecting anything moving forward.”

  • Kettlewell feels he was misrepresented earlier in the week on his interest in taking charge longer term: “If the club felt I could help them and make something better or get results then I would be more than happy to have a conversation. There are no guarantees that would filter out of that."

SNS