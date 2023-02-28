'Butcher a stand-out addition in exciting new 'Kettleball' era'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Now ‘Kettleball’ has officially started for Motherwell I am intrigued to see how this new era for the club unfolds.

The fear of relegation may still be looming over our heads, but the excitement a new manager brings can have us feeling as if we could beat Manchester City this weekend never mind Ross County!

Stuart Kettlewell is a breath of fresh air when speaking to the press and is able to instil a belief in the fans and evidently the players too.

The past three games have shown promise for what may be a good end to Motherwell’s season. However, our defence is still severely lacking and basic mistakes are still costing us goals.

Steven Hammell invested heavily in our forward areas and tried to bring in defenders, only for the few we signed to become injured. That said, Calum Butcher has been an excellent addition to the squad. His style of play and attitude screams Peter Hartley and the ‘hammer thrower’ era of 2017-2018 Motherwell and I am all for it.

We need defenders that aren’t afraid to dig deep and get the job done even if it isn’t the friendliest approach. We have to become a side teams fear playing or else results will become few and far between again.

If Butcher, the new strikers and Stuart McKinstry continue performing at the level they’ve demonstrated so far, I have faith we may just be able to turn things around.