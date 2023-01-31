Palace sign midfielder Ahamada

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Naouirou Ahamada on a three-and-a-half year deal from Stuttgart.

“I’m very happy to have joined this club. It is an amazing club, and I’m very excited to get started," said the 20-year-old.

“I want to show my quality, and I want to help this team with my quality. I want to play games, work hard, train hard and progress, and help the team.”

