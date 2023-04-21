Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-1

The fact Everton could not put Fulham away is a massive worry for them.

We know they will scrap away under Sean Dyche but they need more quality if they are going to pick up the points they need to stay up.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are safe now as far as I'm concerned after their recent revival under Roy Hodgson.

It is almost three years since Palace last won four league games in a row and they've only done it nine times in total in the top flight in the Premier League era.

So, it is only the law of probability that is stopping me from backing the Eagles to take this one. Everton are creaking, and cannot afford to lose, so I am going for a draw instead.

Chris Batten's prediction: Everton have gone four games without a win now and it is going to be hard for them to turn that around here, against a team who are in really good form. 2-0

Find out what Sutton and Batten predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote