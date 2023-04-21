Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini is bracing to play at "one of the worst stadiums in the Premier League" for away teams as he brings his side north to St James' Park to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Spurs are three points behind their fourth-placed hosts, having played a game more, in the race for Champions League qualification.

It is a game they cannot afford to lose but were beaten by the Magpies in the reverse fixture.

"It'll be tough," he said. "This is one of the worst stadiums to play at because of the atmosphere's power.

"But we have a good squad and I believe in the players and the club. We're prepared."

Stellini admits he has a number of gameplans up his sleeve, especially given Newcastle have rotated strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak to good effect in recent games.

"They have a lot of options and a lot of good players," he said. "When you play a team like this you have to prepare well.

"You have to play strong, win the duels and beat your opponent."