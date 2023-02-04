Waters joins Morton on loan

There's another departure from Kilmarnock as left-back Calum Waters heads to Morton in the Championship on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has struggled for fitness this term, making just five appearances for the Ayrshire club, with only two of those coming in the league.

With Ben Chrisene and Jeriel Dorsett currently on the sidelines, Waters may have been hoping he could force his way into the side, but the arrival of Luke Chambers on loan from Liverpool seems to have blocked any route into the starting line-up.

Killie say Waters, who has been at the club since 2017, will look to regain match sharpness during his time with Dougie Imrie's side.