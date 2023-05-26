Transfer news: Blues monitoring Saints' Lavia

Gossip Graphic

Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, but his former club Manchester City are not in the running to sign the Southampton player. (Times - subscription required)

AC Milan have made Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, a priority target this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Paris St-Germain have made a bid for Sporting Lisbon and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with Chelsea also in the race for the 22-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

