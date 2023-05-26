Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, but his former club Manchester City are not in the running to sign the Southampton player. (Times - subscription required, external)

AC Milan have made Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, a priority target this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Paris St-Germain have made a bid for Sporting Lisbon and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with Chelsea also in the race for the 22-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column