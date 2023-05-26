Emery confirmed Alex Moreno has had hamstring surgery and will be out for "two to three months". Phillipe Coutinho is also out, while Diego Carlos and Calum Chambers are both in contention.

As they look to secure a European spot, Emery says Sunday is the "most important match we are going to face and added: "We are trying to prepare for it like the last matches we played, being motivated and enjoying the process."

On the pressure of the match, he said: "For me, the pressure is amazing to try to feel matches when you're playing for something important. It's not playing under pressure, it's playing for something important."

On their relationships with fans, he said: "The connection has always been very good in Villa Park because at Villa Park we are more together than when we are away. As well, I am so proud of how our supporters are supporting us and trying to connect with us when we are playing away."

After Tyrone Mings' England call-up this week, Emery said: "To be in the English national team is very difficult, there are a lot of very good players" and added "we are very proud of Tyrone."