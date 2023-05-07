Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Missed chances. The moments were there for us. We had a lot in the game. They didn't go in and we are hugely frustrated with that part of our game. We probably didn't defend as well as we have for the majority of the season, either. We were good without being at our very best.

"We needed to control our emotions a bit better than we did in the first half. The penalty decision is a big one and probably rocked us more than it did them. It was about keeping the ball better as Arsenal are a big transition threat. But we have four games to go and our destiny is in our own hands. We need to focus on that.

"We have performed so well throughout the season. The players have been incredible for us. The consistency, mentality and attitude have been there. Now we have to go another level and that is always going to be hard. That is the challenge we face.

"When you look at the four games we have, we will need the crowd and to stay united. Incredible support we have had all season. The noise was there today. We just needed to score and it would have helped us take off."