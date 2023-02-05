Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Stellini said

Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini, speaking to BBC MOTD: "Absolutely a great performance for all the team and all the staff. We knew it was a tough week without Antonio. Everyone forced themselves to another level. We are happy for them, for the club, for Harry and for Antonio as well.

"Antonio is far from us and he is not very well at the moment. He had to stay away from the game and stay calm but I’ve just spoken to him and he is very happy."

On Harry Kane: "An incredible achievement. He is 30, he has time to do many things. He has the skills to score again, again and again. When you look at him you can feel football in every moment in his life."

On Spurs' record v Man City: "Extraordinary [to beat City five times at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium]. They are a big beast. When you beat Man City you have to cover all the space, we defended very well and did that."

On Emerson Royal: "We have seen him play great games. Against City last season it was similar. Today he was a good player and he used to be better when you are winning. He has to improve in other situations but today he was perfect."

On communication with Antonio Conte: "I couldn’t speak with him but we had some messages from him in the game, they arrived a bit later but we had to take responsibility."

On being unbeaten as Conte's stand-in: “My record is safe today and we have to continue. But I want Antonio back.”