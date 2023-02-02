Chelsea have confirmed Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley will take-up roles as co-sporting directors.

Winstanley joined the club from Brighton in November and oversaw their January transfer window alongside the Chelsea board.

Stewart will join the club next week from AS Monaco, where he has been their technical director since June 2021.

Their main role as co-sporting directors will be to work with head coach Graham Potter and his coaching staff to help support the men's first team.

On the appointment of Winstanley in November, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: "Paul shares our philosophy and will fit seamlessly into the organisation."

When announcing Stewart in October, the co-owner's said: "Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely."